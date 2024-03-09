Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Sells $108,795.20 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $108,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $117,446.84.
Shares of MTTR stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,254,000 after buying an additional 503,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 829,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Matterport by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 623,701 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
