Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Sells $108,795.20 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $108,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $117,446.84.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTTR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,254,000 after buying an additional 503,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 829,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Matterport by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 623,701 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

