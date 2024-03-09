Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 1,012 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,012 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $89,420.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,075,648 shares in the company, valued at $95,044,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Natera Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

