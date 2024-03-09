MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $24,371,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

