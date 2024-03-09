Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $501.00

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501 ($6.36) and traded as low as GBX 499.20 ($6.34). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.36), with a volume of 925,841 shares traded.
Mediclinic International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,178.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 501 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Mediclinic International Company Profile
Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.
