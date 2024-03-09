MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $20.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MeridianLink

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.92.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.