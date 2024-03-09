Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $511,492.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,313.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,140.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

