Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Microsoft worth $2,860,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $406.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.55 and its 200-day moving average is $365.31. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,514 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.