Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $14.10 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $579.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.50.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

