Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.89

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.48, with a volume of 142318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.10.

The company has a market cap of C$685.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

