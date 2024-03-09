Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.89

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.48, with a volume of 142318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.10.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.