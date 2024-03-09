Mizuho Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

AVGO opened at $1,308.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,024.03. The company has a market capitalization of $606.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

