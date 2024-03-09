Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.37. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 16,620 shares traded.
Mobivity Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.
About Mobivity
Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.
