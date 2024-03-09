Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $83,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 489,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

TAP opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Barclays upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

