MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $550.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $440.75.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.58. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $153,990,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

