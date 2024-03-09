Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 7,243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 89,451 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 417,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

