Morgan Stanley Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 73,965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 51,889 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,765,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,867,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.04 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.