Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Morphic worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after purchasing an additional 488,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $16,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morphic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,764 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Morphic Price Performance
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $63.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic
In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 142,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 142,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morphic
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.