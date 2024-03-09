Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.24. Mountain Province Diamonds shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 927,770 shares traded.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$51.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

