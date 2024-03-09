MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MP. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of MP stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MP Materials by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

