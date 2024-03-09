MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.00% of MSCI worth $406,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $551.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.07.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.