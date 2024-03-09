NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

