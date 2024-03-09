Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,149 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of CTS worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

