Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

