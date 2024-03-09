Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $795,000 Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $361,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $1,712,000.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $19.52 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.