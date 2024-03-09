Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $848,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $73.94 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

