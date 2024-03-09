Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $863,000 Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98.

A number of analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

