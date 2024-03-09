Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $762,000 Investment in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,218,660 shares of company stock worth $697,393,808. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

