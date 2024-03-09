Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,387 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Tenable Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,768 shares of company stock worth $5,029,285. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

