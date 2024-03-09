Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 901 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 107.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 117,174 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

