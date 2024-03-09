Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of EVI Industries worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 68,233.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EVI stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on EVI Industries

About EVI Industries

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.