Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 255,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

