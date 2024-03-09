Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 944.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 453.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 426.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Stock Up 1.2 %

EXLS stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.