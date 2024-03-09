Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

