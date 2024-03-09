Nayda Rivera Sells 15,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

