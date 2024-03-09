nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of nCino worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,700,000 after acquiring an additional 634,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nCino by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in nCino by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,724,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

nCino Stock Up 1.6 %

nCino stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.44. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.