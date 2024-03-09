Needham & Company LLC Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $55.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FROG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $42.38 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at $168,540,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at $168,540,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $304,702.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 528,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,269,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,688 shares of company stock worth $28,669,034. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 243.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 179.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 695.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after buying an additional 856,700 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.