NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Reduced by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 203,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of NetApp worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $122,552,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NetApp by 184.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

