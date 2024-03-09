New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $3.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

NYSE NYCB opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

