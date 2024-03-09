Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 379.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.97. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

