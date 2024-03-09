Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

NXST opened at $163.50 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.42.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,211 shares of company stock worth $9,412,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

