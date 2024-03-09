NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $4.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.53.

NIO stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NIO has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

