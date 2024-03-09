NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.53.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94. NIO has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIO will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.