NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.50. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.57. 17,151,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 58,978,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.