NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.50. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.57. 17,151,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 58,978,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
