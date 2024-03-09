North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $5.26. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 64,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

