Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,774,000 after buying an additional 376,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

