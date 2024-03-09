Northern Trust Corp Acquires 271 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of MYR Group worth $26,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $162.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

