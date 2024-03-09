Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Worthington Enterprises worth $24,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

