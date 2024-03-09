Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,513. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $191.98 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $196.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

