Northern Trust Corp Has $24.52 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Energizer worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Energizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Energizer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

