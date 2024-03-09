Northern Trust Corp Has $25.89 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of DigitalBridge Group worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.9 %

DBRG opened at $18.39 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.